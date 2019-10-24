Best Wine Bar 

220 N. Fourth Ave.

Since 2014, brothers Eric and Mark Erman have provided Fourth Avenue with a cozy, relaxed space to enjoy a pint or a glass. Their impressive wine list hosts whites, reds and rosés from across the globe, with a rotating craft beer list featuring local favorites and out-of-town contenders that are sure to satisfy you after a long day. But it doesn’t stop there. Ermanos also has a sizable menu full of gourmet appetizers, sandwiches, burgers and entrées like steak, salmon, fried chicken and more. All this won’t even break your bank, if you check them out on Monday through Wednesday for food and drink specials.

Runners up

2. Arizona Wine Collective

3. Revel