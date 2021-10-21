Best Of Tucson®

Best Westside Restaurant

Seis Kitchen and Catering

130 S. Avenida Del Convento

1675 E. River Road

Seis Kitchen gathers the tastes and traditions of six different regions of Mexican food, selects the best, and serves it to you on a plate. The stars of the show are their tacos with specialties like achiote-marinated grilled chicken, green chile pork, beer-battered avocado and red chile-braised beef. But don’t let these distract you from Seis’ extensive drink menu with Mexican classics ranging from margaritas to agua frescas to plenty of cerveza.

Reader Recommended

Teresa’s Mosaic Cafe

Augustin Kitchen


Previous: Best Foothills Restaurant
Next: Best Place to Eat Gluten Free

Previous Winners

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

October 21-27

Best Of Tucson®

Best Of Tucson®

Current Year

Recent Years

Facebook
Twitter
Newsletters
RSS
    Tucson Weekly
  • 7225 N. Mona Lisa Rd
  • Suite 125
  • Tucson, AZ 85741
  • (520) 797-4384

News & Opinion

Chow

Events

Cinema

Arts & Culture

Music

Best of Tucson®

© 2021 Tucson Weekly
Powered By Foundation