Best Way to Entertain Kids During the Summer 

When triple digits hit and trips to the park or zoo are out of the question, the Children’s Museum is there with air-conditioned fun. The museum has been doing some makeovers lately, with an expanded play area for toddlers and a new space that creates a sense of place in the Sonoran Desert—including a cool cave to clamber about along with a crank that launches bats into the air. Plus, summertime brings special kid camps and other programming, along with expanded hours on some Saturday nights.

2. Brandi Fenton Splash Pad

3. Reid Park Zoo