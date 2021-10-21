Best Of Tucson®

Best Visual Artist

Jessica Gonzales

You can’t explore Tucson without seeing a Gonzales original. Jessica Gonzales’ art can be seen on public and residential walls through surrealist portraits, high-contrast landscapes, and botanical whimsy. Her legendary balance of color fits with Tucson’s bright cultural heritage. Gonzales regularly paints iconic artist murals for Tucson’s own Rialto Theatre and her latest creation is an otherworldly Gila monster dragon on Amazing Discoveries (238 S. Tucson Blvd). There’s no question that Gonzales’ imaginative designs are unmatched in Tucson’s realm of visual artistry.

Diana Madaras

Joe Pagac

