Best Visual Artist 

Jessica Gonzales

Maybe you haven’t heard Gonzales’ name, but we can almost guarantee you’ve seen—and probably loved—her art. She’s done some of the most vibrant, colorful, wonderful, Tucson-rific murals in town, including more than a dozen at the new Hotel McCoy last year, as well as a couple in the Cobra Arcade. And those are just a few examples. We’re pretty sure she has some work on display in the Emerald City, too. Her work captures real people, places and feelings, but makes them all-around better and more beautiful. If that’s not art, what is?

Runners Up

2. Joe Pagac

3. Diana Madaras

Previous Winners

