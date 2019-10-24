Best Visual Artist 

Maybe you haven’t heard Gonzales’ name, but we can almost guarantee you’ve seen—and probably loved—her art. She’s done some of the most vibrant, colorful, wonderful, Tucson-rific murals in town, including more than a dozen at the new Hotel McCoy last year, as well as a couple in the Cobra Arcade. And those are just a few examples. We’re pretty sure she has some work on display in the Emerald City, too. Her work captures real people, places and feelings, but makes them all-around better and more beautiful. If that’s not art, what is?

Runners Up

2. Joe Pagac

3. Diana Madaras