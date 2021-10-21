Best Of Tucson®

Best Vintage Shopping

22nd Street Antique Mall

5302 E. 22nd St.

Once you pass the threshold you immediately step back in time. Vintage clothing, furniture, accessories, and decor from every era are equally represented at the 22nd Street Antique Mall. Prices range from lavish to bargain. We recommend this spot for homeowners in search of unique items to impress guests (everybody has IKEA furniture, don’t be a sheep). Plus, antique shopping contributes to the reuse, reduce, and recycle market!

