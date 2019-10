424 E. sixth St.

Walking into How Sweet it Was feels a little like visiting a fashion museum, except you can touch things and bring one of the beautiful pieces home with you to wear to a garden party or disco night. Tucson’s first name in vintage has been around since 1974 and offers well-kept fashion of the past for your inner mod or ’80s glam rocker. The shop brings in new stock regularly and features a different local artist each month.

Runners Up

2. Buffalo Exchange

3. Tucson Thrift