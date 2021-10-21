Best Of Tucson®

Best Video Store

Casa Video

2905 E. Speedway Blvd.

Longtime midtown favorite Casa Video isn’t just a box outside a convenience store. It’s a community gathering spot for people who like movies or craft beer or both. You can pop into Casa to watch a screening at the bar, get dinner at the food truck outside and take home the sequel to. Where else are you going to find a video store with sections dedicated to Oscar winners, obscure Russian films, and horror B-movies?

Reader Recommended

Bookmans

Zia Records


