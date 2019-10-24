Best Video Store 

2905 E. Speedway Blvd.

With more than 50,000 titles in their library—including, of course, The Wizard of Oz—Casa Video is a Tucson institution. This is way more than a video rental joint with great specials, such as two-for-one rentals on Tuesdays and Wednesdays and a free family rental on Sundays and Thursdays. It’s more than a store with outstanding customer service, including helpful recommendations from the staff and an online ordering system that lets you pick up your movies right at the front counter—or even have them mailed to you. And it’s more than a spot to get free popcorn. It’s also a comfy spot to watch a movie, a neighborhood bar with an excellent selection of craft brews, and even a terrific place to get dinner on the nights when a food truck rolls up. In short, it’s a community treasure.

Runners Up

2. Bookmans Entertainment Exchange