Best Veterinary Clinic

University Pet Clinic

1506 N. Tucson Blvd.

Our pets bring us so much joy that the least we can do when we take them/force them/drag them to the vet is choose a place that we know is loved by the community. That’s University Pet Clinic, where you can get everything from allergy tests to pet dentistry to microchipping to spaying and neutering. They’re coming up on 30 years of serving Tucson’s very good-est boys and girls, and their veterinarians really love working with your furry friends. They strive to keep prices affordable, but also offer a military discount!

Reader Recommended

Pet Doctor

Catalina Pet Hospital


