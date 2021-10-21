Best Of Tucson®

Best Venue for Live Music

The Rialto Theatre

318 E. Congress St.

For all intents and purposes, the Rialto is THE stage for big concerts downtown. Their history is almost as diverse as the international artists who’ve performed on the stage. And while they’ve kept busy during COVID downtime with a gallery show celebrating their most photogenic concerts of the past, we’re very happy to see them back in business. Whether it’s a local band, a rock star on a world tour, or a New Year’s dance party, catching a show at the Rialto is near the top of the Tucson bucket list.

