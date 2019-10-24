Best Venue for Live Music 

318 E. Congress St.

What’s better than rocking your ass off in the quintessential club setting? The Rialto Theatre has perfected the art of doing just that, with a host of shows that suit pretty much every known genre, while giving fans an intimate venue to watch their favorite stars perform. Acts big and small perform virtually every night at the downtown institution, giving music aficionados reason to flock to the 1,200-person venue on a daily basis. Visiting The Rialto is a must for any Tucson resident, old or young, as it is the greatest way to connect with the roots of the city while partying at the same time.

Runners Up

2. AVA Amphitheater Casino del Sol

3. Club Congress