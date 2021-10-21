Best Of Tucson®

Best Veggie Burger

Graze Premium Burgers

2721 E. Speedway Blvd.

5635 E. Broadway Blvd.

Veggie burgers have come a long way over the past few decades, and even over the past few years. While some restaurants serve patties meant to recreate the taste of meat, Graze serves up something uniquely delicious. A tepary bean patty with smoky flavor is topped with lettuce, red onion, cucumber and a grilled bun, all of which has our staff vegetarians very excited.

Reader Recommended

Zinburger

Beaut Burger




