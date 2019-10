2721 E. Speedway Blvd.

Graze Premium Burgers realizes something many other restaurants don’t: A veggie burger isn’t just a chance to try to recreate meat, it’s a chance to make something unique. Made from Arizona tepary beans and infused with wood-smoked flavor, a Graze veggie burger really goes above and beyond. And when placed on a grilled brioche bun and topped with their special Graze sauce, it’s a meal all its own.

Runners Up

2. Lindy’s

3. Lovin’ Spoonfuls Vegetarian Restaurant