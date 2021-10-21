Best Of Tucson®

Best Vegetarian/Vegan

Tumerico

2526 E. Sixth St.

Is there another restaurant in town that so effortlessly embodies the word artisanal? Their menus are all in chalk and updated daily, for crying out loud. But the best part about Tumerico is that they can walk the walk and talk the talk. With choices like “carnitas” jackfruit and Cuban tacos, their vegan dishes rival their meat counterparts any day of the week. Guy Fieri likes the place, isn’t that enough?

Reader Recommended

Charro Vida

Lovin’ Spoonfuls


