2526 E. Sixth St.

Tumerico is a vegetarian’s dream. Fans of greens and flavorful dishes have plenty of options each day with a constantly rotating menu of Mexican-inspired vegetarian and vegan dishes. Eating a dish at Tumerico feels like your veggie loving best friend just put tons of love into that squash enchilada. With the rich flavors, we’re pretty sure carnivores can leave happy and full too.

Runners Up

2. Lovin’ Spoonfuls

3. Govinda’s Natural Foods Buffet