2130 W. Grant Road

Boasting Southern Arizona’s largest selection of retro games and consoles, Game Trader of Tucson is not your run-of-the-mill game shop. Whether you’re looking for Starfox on Nintendo 64 or need to get your Xbox One repaired, the crew can get you on the fast track to hours of gaming in no time. The locally owned shop is run by actual gamers, so nerding out over game-winning tips or rapid-fire mods is highly encouraged.

Runners Up

2. Bookmans

3. Heroes and Villains