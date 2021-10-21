Best Of Tucson®

Best Upscale Restaurant

Restaurant Vivace

6440 N. Campbell Ave.

A perpetual name in this category, Vivace Italian restaurant takes the cannoli again thanks to their gorgeous foothills location, quality dishes and extensive drink menu. Restaurateur Daniel Scordato carries on his family tradition in dishes like the seafood stuffed portabella mushrooms, chicken and asparagus risotto and osso buco. Since 1993, Vivace has served as one of the best destinations for Tucson fine dining.

Reader Recommended

Wild Garlic Grill

Hacienda del Sol


Previous: Best Vegetarian/Vegan
Next: Best African

Previous Winners

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

October 21-27

Best Of Tucson®

Best Of Tucson®

Current Year

Recent Years

Facebook
Twitter
Newsletters
RSS
    Tucson Weekly
  • 7225 N. Mona Lisa Rd
  • Suite 125
  • Tucson, AZ 85741
  • (520) 797-4384

News & Opinion

Chow

Events

Cinema

Arts & Culture

Music

Best of Tucson®

© 2021 Tucson Weekly
Powered By Foundation