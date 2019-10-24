Best Upscale Restaurant 

6440 N. Campbell Ave.

Want to impress on a hot date? Show a business executive the fancy side of town? Look no further than Vivace, the swankiest spot in Tucson. We’ve heard from an exclusive source close to The Witch of the North that she prefers the following meal: Start off with fresh burrata, move over to a pear and walnut salad, tear through some osso buco and finish off with chocolate fondue. And be sure to get a seat where you can gaze out across the magical twinkling lights of Tucson.

Runners Up 2. Cafe Poca Cosa

3. Kingfisher