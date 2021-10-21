Best Of Tucson®

Best TV Newscast

KOLD Tucson News Now 13

The formula for success in local TV news is really not that complicated. Give people the news, weather and sports and try not to give the viewers a reason to yell at the TV screen (as in “Why is THAT the top story?! That’s not news!”). KOLD mostly gets it right. From the smooth delivery of anchors Dan Marries and Brooke Wagner to the three-headed weatherwoman to the matter-of-fact sports reporting, it’s a complete package. A special shout-out to Damien Alameda, who survived the Pandemic Downsizing by making a smooth transition from Sports Guy to weekend anchor.

Reader Recommended

KGUN 9 On Your Side

KVOA News 4 Tucson




Next: Best Local Twitter Feed

Previous Winners

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

October 21-27

Best Of Tucson®

Best Of Tucson®

Current Year

Recent Years

Facebook
Twitter
Newsletters
RSS
    Tucson Weekly
  • 7225 N. Mona Lisa Rd
  • Suite 125
  • Tucson, AZ 85741
  • (520) 797-4384

News & Opinion

Chow

Events

Cinema

Arts & Culture

Music

Best of Tucson®

© 2021 Tucson Weekly
Powered By Foundation