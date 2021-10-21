Best Of Tucson®

Best Toy Store

Mildred & Dildred

1725 N. Swan Road

Mildred & Dildred have a new home in the old Kids Center store on Swan Road near Pima Street. But the store has lost none of its charm in its move from La Encantada. They still carry all manner of dolls, stuffed animals, dinosaurs, puppets, books and everything else that kids love. While you can shop in the store, they offer private shopping appointments, curbside pickup and even delivery for orders over $30, as long as you live in one of several magic ZIP codes. Let’s hope we get back to in-person storytime soon!



