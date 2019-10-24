Best Toy Store 

2905 E. Skyline Drive

We may have fewer toy stores than ever—RIP Kids Center and Yikes!—but we’re lucky to have an emporium as enchanting as Mildred & Dildred. Your inner child will delight as you gaze upon the fun games, cute dolls, crazy books, adorable stuffed animals and the rest in search of a perfect gift at Mildred & Dildred. We especially like to swing by right around storytime with the little munchkins, although there is one small catch: getting them to finally settle on something because they usually want half the stuff the store! We have to save something for Santa’s list, kids.

Runners Up

2. Kids Center

3. Mad Titan Toys