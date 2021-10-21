Best Of Tucson®

Best Torta

El Guero Canelo

Multiple locations

A bit of a sandwich, a bit of a burrito, maybe even a bit of a cake, the torta is like a blank slate. Tacos Apson gives you plenty of options for yours, from carne asada to cabeza, all with their signature smoky style. Add to this some avocado, cheese and lettuce and you’ve got yourself a winner.

Reader Recommended

Seis Kitchen

Barrio Charro


October 21-27

