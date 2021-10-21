Best Of Tucson®

Best Thrift Store

Buffalo Exchange

2001 E. Speedway Blvd.

Buffalo Exchange is a local treasure established in the 70s. Kerstin Block spearheaded the idea of a thrift store with handpicked clothing and it really paid off. Buffalo Exchange has locations all over the country today! This store has created a market for recycled clothing by encouraging customers to buy, sell, and trade used clothing. Fight fast fashion and pollution by swapping future fashion purchases with lightly-used or vintage clothing! Vintage is always in style, which is why Buffalo Exchange has blossomed over the last six decades.

Reader Recommended

Humane Society of Southern Arizona

Speedway Outlet


