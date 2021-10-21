Best Of Tucson®

Best Theater Company

Gaslight Theatre Company

7010 E. Broadway Blvd.

There’s nothing like the Gaslight Theatre. It’s got the feel of a cozy, down-home restaurant where all of the employees are your friends who love their jobs, but with off-the-charts production quality. You could go into the Gaslight Theatre in a bad mood, watch one of the company’s silly musicals, and walk out ready to face the week and laugh in the face of your problems. So head on over to a show, where your ears will be filled with music, your mouth will be filled alternately with laughter and handfuls of popcorn, and your heart will be filled with joy.

