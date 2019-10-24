Best Theater Company 

7010 E. Broadway Blvd.

When they said you’re gonna make it on Broadway, kid, they probably didn’t mean Broadway and Kolb. But that’s where you’ll find the Gaslight Theatre, which performs nightly sendups the likes of Star Wars, Spider-Man and Indiana Jones, complete with heaping loads of slapstick, wacky props and silly situations along with an encore olio show. You’ll find more performances and classic cover bands at Oro Valley’s Gaslight Music Hall. This is old-time fun for the whole family.

Runners Up

2. Arizona Theatre Company

3. Unscrewed Theater