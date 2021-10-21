Best Of Tucson®

Best Thai

Tuk Tuk Thai

2990 N. Campbell Ave.

12125 N. Oracle Road

Tuk Tuk Thai embraces the traditions of Thai street food, but doesn’t forego quality. It’s a little bit about the atmosphere, a little bit about the friendly staff, a little bit about the fast service, and a lot about the food that “celebrates the beautiful tastes and culture of Thailand.” Their spicy basil chicken with a fried egg and jasmine rice makes for a fantastic lunch.

Reader Recommended

Bangkok Café

Bai Thong


