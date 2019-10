2511 E. Speedway Blvd.

When you eat at Bangkok Café, you feel a little bit like royalty. We’re not totally sure why. It’s partly the nice interior design, sure. But we suspect it’s mostly because you get to eat like a king. Soups, noodles, curry, fried rice, you name it. Kick back, order yourself a Thai iced tea and chow down.

Runners Up

2. Senae Thai Bistro

3. Char’s Thai Restaurant