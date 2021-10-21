Best Of Tucson®

Best Tea

The Scented Leaf

943 E. University Blvd.

308 E. Congress St.

If you’re new to the world of tea (or even if you aren’t), the number of options can be overwhelming. Just what is rooibos or matcha anyhow? That’s why Tucson’s favorite tea house makes it easy with their sales: samplers, classic flavors, seasonal collections and more. Just look at their website or menu. They’ve curated flavors from around the world that are sure to please both newbie and snob.

Reader Recommended

Tucson Tea Company

Seven Cups




