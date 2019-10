Multiple locations

The Scented Leaf is a delight for several reasons. First of all, they have teas on tap! On TAP! They also have in-house specialty drinks ranging from fruity yerba mates to Thai teas to matcha lattes and dirty chais. And they’ve got a killer loose leaf selection, of everything from herbals and rooibos to oolong to black, green and white. You’re guaran-tea-d to love it.

Runners Up

2. Seven Cups

3. Maya Tea Company