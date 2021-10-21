Best Of Tucson®

Best Tattoo Removal/Alteration

Pima Dermatology

Sometimes you get a tattoo related to a (now) ex-lover, or something you now think is ugly, or something that just doesn’t reflect your beliefs anymore. We know a guy who got his own name tattooed on his arm when he was 18, just because he didn’t know what else to get tattooed. He later decided that was dumb. If you’ve changed your mind, Pima Dermatology can help. They’ve been performing laser tattoo removal for more than 30 years, making them the most experienced laser center in Southern Arizona. Bye-bye, bad tattoos!

Reader Recommended

Oops Laser Removal

Look Within Studios


Current Issue

October 21-27

Best Of Tucson®

Best Of Tucson®

