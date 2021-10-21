Best Of Tucson®

Best Tattoo Parlor

Sacred Art

Multiple locations

Since 1997, this parlor has housed some of the most talented tattoo artists in Tucson. This is a huge accomplishment because Tucson is increasingly attracting Ink Masters to establish shops. The competition is stiff but Sacred Art has a reliable group of artists at all locations. These artists are well-known for their black, white, and grayscale tattoos that last a lifetime. Looking for color? The versatility of artist abilities will get you to your dream work of art. Make a safe decision by trusting your permanent art to Sacred Art.

Reader Recommended

Black Rose

Tattoo Artistry


Previous Winners

October 21-27

