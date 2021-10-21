Best Of Tucson®

Best Tattoo Artist

Lisa Cardenas (Haunted Hands)

510 N. Seventh Ave.

She’s done it again! For the past four years, Lisa Cardenas has dominated this category. She can now add another year to her winning streak. Cardenas owns her own tattoo studio called Haunted Hands which should be noted as a bohemian hodgepodge of excellent vintage decor and mid-century furniture. HH is one of the more relaxing tattoo studios in Tucson. Cardenas’s tattoos are highly demanded so she won’t resume booking until Spring 2022. Her tattoos are based on southwestern motifs with natural elements and she skillfully incorporates modern design aesthetics.

Reader Recommended

Anthony Michaels (Metro Tattoo)

Ed Slocum (Tattoo Artistry)


