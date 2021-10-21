Best Of Tucson®

Best Tanning Salon

Heavenly Glow

7846 E. Wrightstown Road.

Both because skin health is super important and because you don’t want to look like an orange muppet, it’s important to select a tanning salon carefully. Look no farther than Heavenly Glow, which offers the finest tanning beds, booths, spray tanning and lotions. Their Versa Spa is a UV-free tanning system that will transform your skin in minutes, for example. They even now offer teeth whitening, if you’re looking to feel even more confident.

Reader Recommended

Beach Bunnie

Kist by Mist


