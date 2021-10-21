Best Of Tucson®

Best Tacos

Seis Kitchen and Catering

Multiple locations

Now, this is a big win: Best Tacos in Tucson. After coming in second or third for a number of years, Seis Kitchen is finally the champ thanks to tacos grandes platters like smoky chipotle chicken, calabacitas, marinated pork and Arizona-grown steak. It’s more than Mexican inspiration, it’s Mexican veneration.

Reader Recommended

BOCA Tacos y Tequila

Rollies Mexican Patio


