533 N 4th Ave

BOCA Tacos not only serves delicious tacos, they’ve put Tucson on the map recently. From USA Today to the Food Network, BOCA owner and chef Maria Mazon has left a delicious mark in the culinary world. While Chef Maria is busy smashing conception about Mexican food and taking on Chopped, her food is making Tucsonans very, very happy.

Runners Up

2. BK Tacos

3. Seis Kitchen