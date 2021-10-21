Best Of Tucson®

Best Sushi

Sushi Garden

Multiple locations

We think “garden” is a great way to describe this place, considering all its options. Enjoy sushi how you want it: lunch, dinner, takeout, curbside pickup or delivery. Want sushi, sashimi, seafood, tempura, teriyaki or vegetarian options? They have all that and plenty more. Their beloved buffets and “all you can eat” sushi are on hold because of that damn COVID, but we eagerly await the day we can march in and eat far too much.

Reader Recommended

Sushi on Oracle

Sachiko Sushi


