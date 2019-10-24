Best Sushi 

7401 N. La Cholla Blvd. #312

3048 E. Broadway Blvd.

At first glance, the idea of all-you-can-eat sushi might be a little-off putting, but that’s only until you’ve gorged yourself, and then you find out it’s actually quite uncomfortable. Despite the full bellies and straining belts, Tucsonans just can’t get enough of Sushi Garden’s delicious rolls and other Japanese offerings. With locations on the east and north sides, there’s plenty of opportunity to eat all the sushi you can, literally.

Runners Up

2. Sushi on Oracle

3. Obon Sushi