Best Of Tucson®

Best Summer Staycation

JW Marriott Tucson Starr Pass Resort & Spa

3800 W. Starr Pass Blvd.

With all the travel restrictions of the last year, I think more of us than ever appreciate the concept of a good staycation. Lucky for us, we Tucsonans have Starr Pass. Golf courses, a spa, a multilevel pool and a lazy river are just the beginning. The view overlooking the city is (and we say this knowing that this word is overused, but this warrants it) breathtaking. Food is inspired by Native American, Mexican and Mediterranean influences. They even have a nightly tequila toast on the terrace. Book that staycation ASAP!

Reader Recommended

The Westin La Paloma Resort & Spa

Loew’s Ventana Canyon


