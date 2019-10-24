Best Summer Staycation 

3800 W. Starr Pass Blvd.

You probably already know that sipping a drink and watching the sunset as you sit in a pool overlooking the city is a great way to spend your time. JW Marriott’s Starr Pass resort, nestled amid the saguaros on the edge of Tucson Mountain Park, is an awesome place to take advantage of low summer rates for a luxurious in-town getaway. And if you pick the right night, you might even get to do a yoga session accompanied by a local craft beer. Where do we sign up?

Runners Up

2. The Westin La Paloma Resort & Spa

3. Loews Ventana Canyon Resort