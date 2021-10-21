Best Of Tucson®

Best Summer Camp

Reid Park Zoo

3400 E. Zoo Court

Wanna know what’s new with the zoo? What’s up with the giraffes? How bearable are the grizzlies? You otter sign up for a summer camp where the kids get up close and personal with all creatures great and small. Zoo camp lets kids learn about animals, habitats and compassion. Be sure to claw your way in early: This one sells out faster than a speeding cheetah.

Reader Recommended

Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum

Tucson Jewish Community Center


