Best Story Time 

Multiple locations

Sometimes it’s nice to read a picture book with your kids, and reminisce on your own childhood. Sometimes, it’s nice to have another adult read to you and your kid, so that you can join in on the fun as your child is whisked off to a magical quest for a broomstick. There’s no better place in Tucson to enjoy a bit of story time than the many branches of the Pima County Public Library. And hey: After you’ve triggered their love of reading, you can take home a few books! Check it out.

Runners Up:

2. Bookmans Entertainment Exchange

3. Mildred & Dildred