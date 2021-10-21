Best Of Tucson®

Best Steakhouse

Silver Saddle

310 E. Benson Hwy

When a restaurant brands itself as “Tucson’s Best Steakhouse,” they better be ready to prove it. And Silver Saddle does that with its wide variety of steaks, ranging from the classic 10 oz. New York Strip, up to the 16 oz. T-Bone, and finally to the 24 oz. Porter House with plenty of options in between. And all their steaks are influenced by the “golden era of cowboy cookery” with mesquite smoke flavor and large portion sizes. We wouldn’t want a steakhouse any other way.

