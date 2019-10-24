Best Steakhouse 

310 E. Benson Highway

What could be better than visiting a well-worn steakhouse that’s a stone’s throw from Interstate 10, that features pictures of two Presidents on its wall? Well, Silver Saddle can deliver just that, with a selection of amazing steaks, with a collection of who’s-who celebrities gracing their walls. The fact that Silver Saddle, which is located in a less-than-desirable part of the city, routinely knocks off your more haughty steakhouses year after year tells you all you need to know about its merits. Anyone who enjoys a steak the size of a coffee table should swing by the restaurant, as they’ll leave with their stomachs satisfied and their wallets full.

