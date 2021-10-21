Best Of Tucson®

Best Sports Bar

Putney’s

6090 N. Oracle Road

Congratulations to Putney’s for winning best sports bar on the very same year they’re celebrating their 40th anniversary. We appreciate their wide variety of pub fare, hearty burgers and sandwiches, and plenty of drinks. But they rise above the rest in this category of course due to their commitment to sports, and it’s about more than their walls being covered in memorabilia. Their happy hours often coincide with the games they’re showing, whether that be a UA team, national football, basketball, boxing or whatever they might be showing on ESPN 2 these days.

Reader Recommended

Trident

Red Garter


Previous: Best Happy Hour
Next: Best Gay Bar

Previous Winners

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

October 21-27

Best Of Tucson®

Best Of Tucson®

Current Year

Recent Years

Facebook
Twitter
Newsletters
RSS
    Tucson Weekly
  • 7225 N. Mona Lisa Rd
  • Suite 125
  • Tucson, AZ 85741
  • (520) 797-4384

News & Opinion

Chow

Events

Cinema

Arts & Culture

Music

Best of Tucson®

© 2021 Tucson Weekly
Powered By Foundation