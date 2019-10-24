Best Sports Bar 

Multiple locations

Retired SEAL Nelson Miller just keeps invading new territory here in Tucson. He’s now opened four of his Trident Grills (with the most recent up on the northside of town in Marana). It’s easy to see why he’s sailing so smoothly: He offers great pub fare that, of course, includes seafood as well as burgers, sandwiches, salads and more. If you want to watch the game, there are plenty of big screens. If you want a cold beer, there are plenty of taps. And if you want fun, you’re in the right place.

Runners Up

2. Home Plate

3. Rusty’s Family Restaurant & Sports Grille