Best Of Tucson®

Best Specialty Sandwich

Wildcat (Bison Witches)

326 N 4th Ave

Oh, Bison Witches. We love you. We love your chili cheese nachos and your tortilla chicken salad, your cream of broccoli soup and your veggie sandwich. But most of all, we love your Wildcat Sandwich. We love it so much we wrote it this haiku:

Roast beef and turkey
Gouda cheese, Russian mustard
Let us eat you. Now.


Reader Recommended

Unforgettable (Baggin’s Gourmet Sandwiches)

Bart’s Bag (Beyond Bread)






Previous: Best Family Dining
Next: Best Place to Get a Salad
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

October 21-27

Best Of Tucson®

Best Of Tucson®

Current Year

Recent Years

Facebook
Twitter
Newsletters
RSS
    Tucson Weekly
  • 7225 N. Mona Lisa Rd
  • Suite 125
  • Tucson, AZ 85741
  • (520) 797-4384

News & Opinion

Chow

Events

Cinema

Arts & Culture

Music

Best of Tucson®

© 2021 Tucson Weekly
Powered By Foundation