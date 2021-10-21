Best Of Tucson®

Best Specialty Food Store

Lee Lee International Supermarket

1990 W. Orange Grove Road

Lee Lee is so fun! They’ve got tens of thousands of international grocery items, representing more than 30 countries or geographic regions. It’s the perfect place to go to try all kinds of new foods you’ve never heard of or thought to try. Frog, chicken feet grace the meat section, and you’ll find things like kabucha, daikon and chayote in the produce section. Their deli department has pretty much every kind of tofu you could ever think of, and many, many kinds you can’t. There are kids in candy stores, and then there are adventurous culinary enthusiasts in Lee Lee.

Reader Recommended

AJ’s Fine Foods

Roma Imports




Previous: Best Diner
Next: Best Delicatessen

Previous Winners

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

October 21-27

Best Of Tucson®

Best Of Tucson®

Current Year

Recent Years

Facebook
Twitter
Newsletters
RSS
    Tucson Weekly
  • 7225 N. Mona Lisa Rd
  • Suite 125
  • Tucson, AZ 85741
  • (520) 797-4384

News & Opinion

Chow

Events

Cinema

Arts & Culture

Music

Best of Tucson®

© 2021 Tucson Weekly
Powered By Foundation