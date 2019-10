2805 E. Skyline Drive

Nestled in the foothills of the Santa Catalina mountain range is a bougie supermarket chock full of fresh fish and exotic produce, alongside an expansive selection deli with plenty of to-go options. Oh, and we nearly forgot all the wine and beer! Show up for some groceries, leave with a box of pastries, fresh sushi and a bunch of flowers. It’s that kind of place. You (and your wallet) have been warned.

