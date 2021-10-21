Best Of Tucson®

Best Southside Restaurant

Mi Nidito

1813 S. Fourth Ave.

We’d certainly take South Tucson’s word on what constitutes great Mexican food, but we don’t have to. We know Mi Nidito’s food is fantastic. You don’t last for more than 50 years by cooking up anything less than the best. Yes, the tacos and burros are classics. But in our opinion, Mi Nidito’s chimichangas steal the show. Mi Nidito won best Southside restaurant last year, this year, and we get the feeling we’ll see their name again in the future.

Reader Recommended

Rollies Mexican Patio

Little Mexico


